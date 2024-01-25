Long Island school districts under 'fiscal stress': Amityville, New Suffolk, Roosevelt, Middle Country, Springs, according to state report 

Five Long Island school districts are among 16 in the state identified as experiencing some degree of "fiscal stress," state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Thursday.

Both the Amityville system in western Suffolk County and the tiny New Suffolk district on the North Fork were described as facing "significant" stress — the most serious level of funding troubles. Roosevelt in central Nassau County, Middle Country in Brookhaven Town and Springs on the South Fork were classified as "susceptible" to stress — the mildest category.

Designations were based on districts' condition during the 2022-23 school year, which ended June 30.

The number of districts identified statewide was higher than 14 named the prior year, but well below the 33 designated in 2019, the comptroller's office reported.

"The number of districts designated in fiscal stress remains low after significant increases in both federal and state aid over the past few years," DiNapoli said in a statement. "Although federal relief packages and state aid provided much needed assistance, school officials should remain diligent and closely monitor their financial condition in the current and future budget cycles as one-time federal funds are depleted and state aid is uncertain."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter Get the latest updates on how education is changing in your district. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The comptroller’s office releases the report every year as part of its monitoring of school districts across the state.

In its ratings, the watchdog agency uses three designations — significant stress, moderate stress and susceptible to stress — as part of its system to evaluate districts’ economic condition. Designations are based on a combination of strictly financial criteria, such as the strength of district reserve funds, as well as factors beyond a district’s control, such as the number of low-income families served in the community.

Ratings serve as an early alert for district voters who must approve school budgets each year before they go into effect. This year’s balloting for school budgets and board trustees is scheduled for May 21. The comptroller’s report covers more than 660 districts statewide.

Record boosts in state financial aid over the past three years have helped keep the number of stressed districts relatively low so far. Pressures are now mounting, however.

On Jan. 16, Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a state budget that included aid cuts for dozens of districts on Long Island and statewide. One reason cited was a looming budget deficit. Some state lawmakers have vowed to restore much of the money before a final spending plan is approved — action that, under state law, is supposed to be completed April 1.

Check back for updates on this developing story.