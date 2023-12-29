New sushi spot opens at former Kumo in Stony Brook site where dozens were sickened

The former manager of Kumo Sushi & Steakhouse in Stony Brook has opened a new restaurant at the site with a new kitchen manager after 54 people were sickened with food poisoning. The former front staff manager of Kumo, Elaine Lin, reopened and rebranded the new restaurant as Hirosaki. It is in the same building at 2548 Nesconset Hwy. where Kumo stood for more than a decade before it closed in late September. The Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued 15 violations, including eight for at-risk factors for foodborne illness against Kumo, when 54 diners were sickened after eating at the restaurant Sept. 6 and Sept. 9. At least 28 people, most of whom were attending a 30th birthday party and baby shower, were sickened Sept. 9 by mishandled and improperly stored rice, county officials said. About a dozen people were taken to hospitals for emergency treatment of digestive illnesses. The restaurant voluntarily closed about two weeks later. Diners have filed 16 lawsuits against the former owners of Kumo, MDBL Corp., for pain and suffering resulting from severe illness. An attorney for several of the plaintiffs declined to comment Friday. An attorney for the restaurant, John Ruggiero, said the founders of Kumo “left to focus on other projects,” while Lin assembled a new management team without the original Kumo founders. He said she is not related to the prior owner of Kumo, listed in state records as Cheung Wah Lam. Hirosaki opened this week after passing a pre-operational inspection Dec. 21 by the health department. A county health inspector issued a permit. The restaurant was granted a liquor license Dec. 15. Attorneys for the restaurant filed incorporation documents with the state to open a new business Sept. 18, less than a week before Kumo voluntarily closed. Elaine Lin and her team then approached the landlord with “Restaurant Hirosaki,” which the landlord granted after “extensive questioning,” Ruggiero said. “The new management team is committed to providing all customers with a safe and pleasurable dining experience,” Ruggiero said in a statement. Hirosaki opened with new kitchen manager, Ping Lin, Elaine Lin’s cousin and a kitchen veteran of several decades, according to the restaurant. “Ping has hired his own kitchen staff and is implementing a new procedure for cooked rice,” Ruggiero said. “Under Mr. Lin, the cooked rice will no longer be cooled and reheated as was Kumo’s procedure. Instead, it is now being kept above 140 degrees at all times in specialized rice warmers from the time it finishes cooking to the time it arrives at the hibachi table for further seasoning and theatrics. This important change effectively eliminates the risk of a repeat incident since there is no cooling and reheating steps when the rice is kept hot throughout.” A recent trip to the restaurant found that the menus are virtually identical, from the categories to the wording of specific items as well as many of the same special sushi rolls. The dining room has been lightened and brightened with new white chairs and upholstery. The hibachi room is much the same. The restaurant launched its Instagram page Tuesday, with photos of the food. Hirosaki is open seven days per week. With Erica Marcus

