Lindsay Lohan escapes assault charges
Lohan escapes assault chargesLindsay Lohan will not face assault charges, People magazine reports. The Riverside County District Attorney announced Tuesday that the office would not prosecute Lohan for allegedly assaulting a Betty Ford Center employee in a Dec. 12 scuffle. "We are not filing any charges in the Lindsay Lohan case due to insufficient evidence," DA spokesman John Hall told the magazine. Lohan 24, allegedly threw a phone at Dawn Holland and yanked another out of her hand after the employee accused Lohan of getting drunk and returning to the rehab facility past curfew.