Marcus Stroman not at Yankees' workouts for pitchers and catchers yet, sources say

TAMPA, Fla. – The Marcus Stroman situation isn’t quite as settled – or simple – as the Yankees initially made it seem.

Stroman, whom the Yankees have spent the winter trying to trade because of their starting pitching surplus and the $18 million he is owed for this season, has been a no-show the first two days of workouts for pitchers and catchers and the date he plans to be in uniform is still not determined, sources said.

The veteran righthander is taking advantage of a clause in the collective bargaining agreement that states players are not required to be on the field for spring training until Feb. 22, when workouts officially become mandatory, the sources said. The workouts are technically voluntary until Feb. 22.

Stroman did show up at Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday, report day for pitchers and catchers, and underwent his scheduled physical. A couple of days prior to the physical, Stroman’s agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, informed Yankees general manager Brian Cashman that Stroman would not be taking the field with his teammates until a to-be-determined date, the sources said. The expectation is that Stroman, a former star at Patchogue-Medford High School, will take part in workouts prior to Feb. 22.

Cashman declined to comment further, and Van Wagenen did not immediately respond to a call and text message seeking comment.

“Nothing to add,” Cashman wrote in a text to Newsday.

Stroman’s move is not without precedent. For example, Zack Greinke, who went 225-156 with 3.49 ERA during his 20 years in the majors, delayed arrivals for spring training multiple times late in his career.

Still, context is king, and Stroman’s absence raised eyebrows throughout the organization, as well as in the clubhouse, because of the uncertainty surrounding his role entering the spring.

That is a result of the Yankees' offseason signing of lefthander Max Fried to an eight-year $218 million contract, giving the club a projected starting rotation of Gerrit Cole, Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil.

The 33-year-old Stroman, signed to a two-year, $37 million deal before the 2024 season, had an up-and-down first year in pinstripes. After a mostly terrific first half in which he went 7-4 with a 3.51 ERA, Stroman struggled in the second half, going 3-5 with a 5.98 ERA to finish the regular season at 10-9 and 4.31. Stroman, 87-85 with a 3.72 ERA in what has been a solid and at times spectacular 10-year career in the majors, was left off last October’s Division Series roster. He was on both the ALCS and World Series rosters but did not appear in a game.

Aaron Boone, expected to address the Stroman situation later on Thursday, said during his spring training kickoff news conference on Tuesday that he spoke to the pitcher when he arrived for his physical.

“I mean, the situation is what it is,” Boone said. “Saw him today, had a good conversation with him. Feel like he’s in a good mental place, he’s physically ready to go, and the bottom line is we’re getting him ready to pitch. Those things kind of have a way of working themselves out.”

Boone added later: “It’s maybe a little bit of an awkward situation, just with all the noise around it this winter. But I’m comfortable with where he is in his focus and his physical preparation coming in.”