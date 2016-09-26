Paul Pierce says this will be his final season in NBA

LOS ANGELES — Paul Pierce says this season with the Los Angeles Clippers will be his last as an NBA player.

Pierce made the announcement Monday in a posting on The Players Tribune . He turns 39 next month and says “it’s time to move on from the game of basketball” and says he will take time to savor every moment that this season brings.

This will be Pierce’s 19th season in the NBA. The 10-time All-Star forward spent his first 15 seasons with the Boston Celtics, and has since played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and the Clippers.

Pierce grew up in the Los Angeles area and says he believes the Clippers have the chance to be a great team this season.

He is 16th on the NBA’s career scoring list.