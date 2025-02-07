How Eli Manning spent Hall of Fame announcement night after he didn't get voted in

NEW ORLEANS – The party went on.

That was the message from Eli Manning to the crowd that joined him here Thursday night for a pre-Super Bowl celebration that refused to be dampened by the news that same evening that he didn’t make the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

“He wasn’t going to let it ruin anything,” former Giants center Shaun O’Hara, one of Manning’s best friends, told Newsday of the remarkably joyous gathering. “He still felt the love from friends and family, teammates and everybody.

“You have to just kind of roll with it,” O’Hara added.

Laissez les bons temps rouler, in true New Orleans fashion.

The dinner was at Rao’s, a pop-up from the legendary and exclusive Italian restaurant in Manhattan that was set up in town for the week. The Mannings had booked the event weeks earlier, before Eli was told of his Hall of Fame fate. Once he knew it wasn’t going to be a Gold Jacket party for him – something not all of the invitees were in on but certainly became aware of as the night progressed -- Manning insisted nothing change.

So while the rest of the world was embroiled in a debate over Manning’s Hall of Fame credentials and Giants fans were lamenting his snub, he and his tightest crew were a few blocks away from the site of the NFL Honors show chowing down on fist-sized meatballs, gemelli pesto, and, yes, an appropriate amount of vino to wash it all down.

“Eli has handled everything the right way throughout his entire career and this is no different,” O’Hara said. “He really had no issues with it. I think he knows his time will come.”

It may take longer than previously thought. Manning was not even in the top 10 among the 15 modern-era finalists, meaning he must begin the entire process anew. Only the top seven vote-getters automatically return to finalist status the following year. With a more selective process – this year’s class of just four players is the smallest since 2005 – and a glut of worthy players entering the debates in the coming years, Manning’s wait may be longer than most realized.

“There is a timing to everything,” said Kurt Warner, Hall of Fame quarterback and former teammate of Manning’s during his rookie year with the Giants. “I know as well as anybody, it took a little time, but once you get in, it doesn’t matter how long you waited, it’s all about joining the club and appreciating the honor.”

Warner had to wait three years for his call.

“Eli’s time will come,” Warner added. “You don’t do what he’s done, especially at the highest level, without getting that recognition at some point.”

While Manning was apparently nonplussed over his omission, there were plenty of others who wanted this for him -- probably more than even he did. Many were at that dinner party on Thursday night.

O’Hara said there was a “gamut of emotions” for those who rode the Canton coaster this week.

“This is always a fun week,” O’Hara said. “Obviously it was a big week with it being Eli’s first opportunity being a finalist. We all kind of got excited… Personally, I wanted it to happen because it’s here in New Orleans and he grew up a mile from the stadium. That would have been really cool. But his time will come.”

Not getting in also keeps alive the hope that one day Manning and former Giants coach Tom Coughlin could be enshrined together. Coughlin was a semifinalist in the coaches category this year but was eliminated in the voting process in December. Mike Holmgren was the one finalist in the coaching category and did not receive the requisite 80% of the 50 votes to get in.

O’Hara said the most challenging part for Manning wasn’t the bad news but having to keep it a secret. People would constantly ask Manning about his prospects and his feelings without realizing that he already knew he wasn’t getting in. The Hall of Fame strives to keep the announcements of its enshrinees a surprise for the big unveiling at NFL Honors, and Manning honored that request.

“That was the hardest part for him having to sit on it and keep your poker face,” O’Hara said.

Of course poker faces are kind of Manning’s thing.

“You wouldn’t even know it,” O’Hara said of Manning’s disposition in recent weeks and Thursday night in particular. “It’s the same old Eli. You wouldn’t know if he threw four picks or four touchdowns. He’s always done a good job handling the emotions, the expectations, and he’s always had a pretty good gameplan for how to handle all of that.”

This was no different.