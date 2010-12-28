Jets story lines

Will Sanchez play?

After saying in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's loss in Chicago that there was a distinct possibility quarterback Mark Sanchez wouldn't play in the season finale against the Bills, Rex Ryan backtracked a bit Monday.

He said he wanted to balance making sure Sanchez stays in a groove and doesn't get rusty with not affecting his right shoulder injury, which might need the extra week of rest.

"It's a fine line," Ryan said. "If a guy's injured, we're not going to play him."

Fixing the leaks

Ryan vowed the defense will get back to the fundamentals this week after another horrible performance. They yielded 38 points to the Bears, the second time in December they've been torched for at least five touchdowns. The Jets have given up 110 points in their last four games, an average of 27.5.

"I think we can get better through hard work on the practice field," Ryan said. "It's the same thing I said about Mark before. You rely on fundamentals and technique. That's what we have to get back to doing."

How will Rex go about it?

With little to gain - the possibility of moving up one seed to No. 5, Ryan is wavering on how to approach Sunday's game.

He knows it could be a good opportunity to give some key players rest, making sure they're not as nicked up going into the postseason.

"Any time you compete, you want to win," Ryan said. "I know that's how I am. I know that's the way our team is. That's why I don't really want to say this player isn't going to go."