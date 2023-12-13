Islanders' Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal trying to justify their eight-year megadeals

Proving oneself daily is just part of the professional athlete’s DNA. So wanting to justify the commitment of a lucrative contract is inevitable.

It’s something that’s always on the minds of Islanders linemates Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, both in the first seasons of eight-year megadeals.

“One hundred percent,” Horvat told Newsday before the Islanders played the penultimate match of their six-game homestand against the Ducks on Wednesday night. “I think about it all the time. I put that pressure on myself, too. I expect a lot out of myself. I expect a lot out of my game. Signing a big contract like I did, you want to prove why. Why they brought me in. Why this team believed in me.”

“Yeah, with the contract, there comes added pressure,” Barzal said. “I feel like I’ve always played better with pressure.”

Horvat, who agreed to an eight-year, $68 million extension after being acquired from the Canucks on Jan. 30, entered Wednesday’s game on a seven-game point streak (five goals, six assists) and scored the overtime winner in Monday’s 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs. He is the only Islander with at least two, five-game point streaks this season and he had 10 goals and 15 assists in his first 26 games.

His career-best point streak is nine games, from Dec. 31, 2022-Jan. 18, 2023, as he ended his eight-plus seasons with the Canucks on a high note.

Right now is feeling very much like back then for Horvat.

“You kind of get into a rhythm,” Horvat said. “Playing with confidence is a big thing, too, knowing you can go out there and do those things definitely drives my game, too.”

Barzal, with an eight-year, $73.2 million deal, carried a three-game point streak into Wednesday (two goals, four assists) and had four goals and nine assists in his last six games, including two, four-point efforts. Overall, Barzal had notched nine goals and 20 assists in 26 games.

Barzal, who set up Horvat’s first overtime winner with the Islanders, is the first Islander with two, four-point games in a season since he did so as a rookie in 2017-18.

“From the way you dress, when you’re on the road in your suits, you want to look good,” Barzal said of living up to his deal. “In practice, you want to be crisp. Extra workouts. The most important thing in the game is working hard and scoring.”

Coincidence or not, Horvat and Barzal’s recent improved production started after president/general Lou Lamoriello said on Nov. 25, “I think that both Bo Horvat and Mat Barzal have much more to give.”

But it’s also coincided with coach Lane Lambert moving Anders Lee to Horvat’s left wing to complete the Islanders’ top trio eight games ago.

“He’s been huge for us,” Horvat said. “He just creates so much open ice for us with his strength and his size down low and being at the net. He drags those defenders into the front of the net, which creates more opportunities for Barzy and I on the outside.”

But another key factor is Barzal and Horvat finally developing an unspoken on-ice chemistry. That was slow to evolve last season after Barzal suffered a suspected knee injury that kept him sidelined until the playoffs just seven games after Horvat was acquired.

“I think he kind of knows how my brain works on the ice and I kind of know how his works,” Barzal said. “Where he likes the puck and where he likes to shoot it. He knows if he gets open he’s probably getting it.”