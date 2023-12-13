Sebastian Aho activated, but Scott Mayfield sidelined for Islanders

It was good news/bad news for the Islanders’ defense corps against the Ducks on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

Sebastian Aho was activated off injured reserve after missing eight games with an upper-body issue and returned to the lineup. But the Islanders still only had three of the six defensemen they started the season with as Scott Mayfield was out with an upper-body injury and listed as day-to-day.

Mayfield missed seven games earlier in the season with a lower-body injury and acknowledged he was not playing 100% healthy.

“It’s a little bit of a new issue,” coach Lane Lambert said.

The Islanders are also missing Adam Pelech (long-term injured reserve/upper body) and Ryan Pulock (injured reserve/lower body). Both Pelech and Aho were injured early in a 5-3 win in Ottawa on Nov. 24.

“I played against him a little bit before and he seems like he’s a smooth skater,” said defenseman Mike Reilly, , who was claimed off waivers from the Panthers on Nov. 25 and was paired with Aho. “He’s calm. He gets the puck out of the zone.”

Defenseman Grant Hutton was recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport and was a healthy scratch.

Welcome back

Former Islanders enforcer Ross Johnston was back at UBS Arena for the first time for a game since being waived at the end of training camp and being claimed by the Ducks.

“One of my favorite guys that I’ve coached,” Lambert said. “Just a good guy to be around. He went through some tough times with being healthy scratched a lot. Always came to the rink, always worked, always had a good attitude. Nice to see him get an opportunity.”

Johnston, 29, in the second season of a four-year, $4.4 million deal, played 134 games over six seasons for the Islanders with nine goals, 15 assists and 283 penalty minutes.