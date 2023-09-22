Steve Matthews' Belmont at the Big A selections for Sunday, Sept. 24

Best bet: PARIS STYLE (1)

Best value: NORTH END LADY (3)

FIRST: Paris Style outworked 90 rivals in half-mile bullet last week after tallying improved pace figure last out; more to come. Revolving Credit bested top pick by more than four lengths when second on Aug. 18; be no surprise. Magical Song may not have cared for the mud when fourth in same race as top pair; don't ignore.

SECOND: Caldwell Luvs Gold logged fast final fractions when winning both starts; takes another. Nicky Jolene could play out as the main speed in first dirt start. My Mane Squeeze was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; must consider.

THIRD: North End Lady was a solid fourth when compromised by slow fractions last out; two half-mile works in the interim seal the deal. Starts Now owns speed and is fresh; very interesting. Nolita must be factored into the mix if race is moved to wet dirt.

FOURTH: Bustin Bay delivers sharp efforts with machinelike consistency. April Antics is another that routinely fires big races; must consider. Tempermental owns speed and drops; worth long look.

FIFTH: Sandy's Garden is fleet-footed and could get early jump in bulky field. Sikum was second to a repeat winner last out; very playable. U Should B Dancing was just a length behind Sikum after wide trip on Aug. 27; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Dreamawayseven owns three wins from four starts and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Danseur d'Oro gets class relief and returns to dirt; very interesting. Vax, a sharp winner in last, makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Jackson Heights needs pace help but makes third start of form cycle and gets first-time Lasix; career best predicted. Here's Waldo was dueled into defeat last time; price will be tempting. Amedeus Music is a two-time winner on Big A loam; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Detective Tom overcame pressure and fast fractions when a determined winner in debut; pairs up. El Grande O owns a win, three seconds and and a third from five starts; big-time player. Trust Fund bounced last time after clear-cut score in debut; must consider.

NINTH: Spun and Won gets the call if race is moved to wet dirt. My Harbors Dream, another MTO, was a front-end winner in last; dangerous. Detroit City packs potent kick on any surface. Run Curtis Run is training swiftly for first start since November; dangerous.