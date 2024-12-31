Pair a theater show with these Long Island restaurants

You don’t have to trek into Manhattan to see a show this winter. Long Island theaters and concert venues are offering entertainment for all ages. Make it a night out and pair a show with a bite to eat nearby. Dance the night away at John W. Engeman Theatre in Northport during a production based on the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Or, sing along to classic hits like "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You" when "Jersey Boys" takes center stage at Argyle Theatre in Babylon.

Each venue offers plenty of eateries within walking distance or a short drive to fuel up after the performance.

The venue: LIU Post’s Tilles Center️️ ️️️️

720 Northern Blvd., Brookville

Michael Feinstein will perform "Because of You," a tribute to Tony Bennett with the Carnegie Hall Jazz Ensemble on Jan. 31 at the Tilles Center. Credit: Jenny Anderson

A rotating roster of performances at this Brookville theater include "Dancing with the Stars," a live rendition of the popular ABC reality show, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29, Michael Feinstein in "Because of You," a tribute to Tony Bennett with the Carnegie Hall Jazz Ensemble at 8 p.m. Jan. 31 and "The Cher Show," a musical tribute to the artist's rise, at 7 p.m. Feb. 4.

Cost Starting at $35

More info 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org

Nearby eateries

Bite into a burger at Barefoot Peddler

37 Glen Cove Rd, Greenvale

This casual eatery is seven minutes away from the theater. Get your fill after the show and enjoy the South West burger ($21), which includes Cheddar cheese, bacon, barbecue sauce and onion rings. Other popular items include the Peddler wings ($17), tossed in the restaurant’s secret sauce and served with blue cheese. For some meat-free options, choose from an assortment of salads including a portabella salad ($19.50) with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella over mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette.

More info 516-621-4840, barefootpeddlerpub.com



Snack on jalapeño poppers at the Greenvale Townhouse

49 Glen Cove Rd, Greenvale

The restaurant is just a six-minute drive from the Tilles Center. With everything from a five-piece jumbo shrimp cocktail ($18.95) and fried calamari ($13.95) to jalapeño poppers ($10.95), the appetizer menu is sure to satisfy any appetite after a show. Entrées include options like the roast sirloin of beef au jus ($24.95) or the roast young turkey ($25.95). Meat-free options include spinach pie ($12.95), an avocado omelet ($14.25) and a veggie quesadilla ($16.95).

More info 516-625-5300, greenvaletownhouse.com

The venue: The Paramount

370 New York Ave., Huntington

Yacht Rock Revue returns to the Paramount in Huntington on Jan. 10-11. Credit: Mitchell Davidson

Get out your captain’s hat and throw on a smoking jacket because the Yacht Rock Revue band returns for back-to-back nights at 7 p.m. Jan. 10-11.

"Our show is a combination of nostalgia and surprise," says lead singer Nick Niespodziani. "It takes everybody back to a simpler time when songs are about being in love or having fun. Plus, there’s a certain sense of discovery when you come to see us because we could surprise you with a song that you forgot about but somehow in the back of your memory you know every word."

Expect to hear soft rock throwback hits like "Baker Street," by Gerry Rafferty, "Africa," by Toto and "Escape (The Pina Colada Song)," by Rupert Holmes.

Cost $56.25-$312.70

More info 631-673-7300, paramountny.com

Nearby eateries

Have a romantic meal at The Farm Italy

12 Gerard St., Huntington

Bucatini cacio e pepe at The Farm Italy in Huntington. Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

After rocking out, recover your energy and fuel up at this restaurant that will transport you directly to Tuscany. The restaurant is a one-minute drive or a five-minute walk from the venue. Order the cacio e pepe ($25) made with bucatini, cracked pepper and pecorino cheese. Steak options include an 8-ounce filet mignon ($57), a skirt steak ($46), or pork chop ($46) served with romesco, fingerlings and watercress. For those who prefer to forgo meat, the eatery serves a variety of salads. For something a little heartier, order the eggplant ($27) served with Parmesan, mozzarella and pecorino cheeses with pomodoro sauce and basil.

More info 631-824-6000, thefarmitaly.com



Order tacos at Besito Mexican Restaurant

402 New York Ave., Huntington

Tableside guacamole is served at Besito in Huntington. Credit: Jeremy Bales

Spice up your weekend with this Mexican eatery, just a two-minute walk away from The Paramount. Delight the senses and enjoy some carne asada iron skillet tacos ($31.95) made of grilled marinated skirt steak, queso, sliced poblano pepper, and fresh salsa verde, served with corn tortillas. This spot has seafood options such as the seafood flautas or rolled tortillas ($19.95). For those who prefer to go meat-free, try the roasted vegetable quesadilla ($18.95). If you're craving something sweet, sides include Mexican street corn ($8.95) served off the cob with fresh queso and ground pepper.

More info 631-549-0100, besitomexican.com

The venue: John W. Engeman Theater

250 Main St., Northport

Harold and Brigitte Adamo, of Northport, waiting for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" showtime at the John W. Engeman Theatre in Northport. Credit: Gary Licker

Spend the evening with the music of the King of Rock ' n' Roll, Elvis Presley in "Heartbreak Hotel" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday from Jan. 16 through March 2. The crowd will witness his early days breaking into the music business through his famous "1968 Comeback Special."

"Elvis’ music includes some of the most famous rock and roll songs in history," says executive producer Richard Dolce. "Most of the music is either in a studio or concert setting so it’s very much like watching an actual Elvis performance. The cast will be playing their instruments live on stage so the audience will truly feel like they are watching a concert at times."

Cost $82-$102

More info 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com

Nearby eateries

Dig into pan-roasted pork shops at Skippers

34 Main St., Northport

Heal your heart and soul after visiting the Heartbreak Hotel with a meal at Skippers. This eatery is a one-minute drive or a six-minute walk from the theater. Try the Buffalo cauliflower served with blue cheese dressing ($16.75) or order up the pan-roasted pork chop ($37) served with couscous, butternut squash, rosemary caramelized apples, Swiss chard and pan jus. Chow down on tacos like the Texas Cowboy Steak Taco ($26.50) served on a blue corn tortilla with avocado, salsa, fresh queso and sour cream. Carb lovers can also enjoy the mouthwatering goat cheese ravioli ($28) which includes pork cheek, served with black figs and port wine sauce.

More info 631-261-3589, skippersnpt.com

Enjoy Latin American cuisine at The Purple Elephant

81b W. Fort Salonga Rd., Northport

The Purple Elephant in Northport features a Latin-inspired menu. Credit: Rick Kopstein; Daniel Brennan

This Northport restaurant in the Britannia Yachting Center, just a four-minute drive from the theater, serves vegan, non-vegan and gluten-free central and Latin American cuisine. The hearty casado dinner platter ($24) includes a popular traditional Costa Rican dish Gallo Pinto which is rice cooked with black or red beans. The rest of the platter includes plantains and fresh sautéed vegetables. Chicken Parmesan ($27) is paired with house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese served over linguine pasta. The eggplant rollatini ($26) features sautéed eggplant, vegan cheese and creamed spinach baked with marinara sauce and dairy-free mozzarella.

More info 631-651-5002, thepurpleelephantny.com

The venue: Argyle Theatre

34 W. Main St., Babylon

The Argyle Theatre in Babylon will kick off the new year with "Jersey Boys" in January. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Songs like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don’t Cry," "Who Loves You" and "Can’t Take My Eyes Off You" are timeless hits from Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons. But the story behind them is just as intriguing in the popular musical "Jersey Boys," which comes to the stage at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 through April 6.

"The show is about these four men who come together to create a new sound and energy in the music world. At the same time, they had four completely different experiences. The show captures each of their journeys," says director/choreographer Todd Underwood. "It’s a tale of happiness, love, defeat, death, perseverance, loyalty and what you will go through to keep your family together."

Cost $70-$90

More info 631-230-3500, argyletheatre.com

Nearby eateries

Sip on lobster bisque at the Argyle Grill & Tavern

90 Deer Park Ave., Babylon

Cauliflower steak at The Argyle in Babylon. Credit: Newsday/Melissa Azofeifa

Bask in the warmth and elegance of the refurbished Argyle Grill and Tavern. This eatery is a two-minute drive or a three-minute walk from the theater, with dishes like bacon-wrapped scallops ($24) crab cake ($27) and coconut shrimp ($21). Soups will keep you warm after a show; try the lobster bisque ($19), which is butter-poached lobster, lobster cream, sherry and chives. Apart from a selection of salads, there's cauliflower steak ($26) for those who would prefer a meat-free meal.

More info 631-321-4900, theargylebabylon.com

Chow down on Mexican cuisine at Del Fuego

117 Deer Park Ave., Babylon

Del Fuego's platter of surf and turf fajitas — beef and shrimp — is served with the classic fixings of guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Credit: Doug Young

It may not be December 1963, but dinner at Del Fuego will have you saying "Oh What a Night." At just a three-minute walk from Argyle Theater, this eatery will ensure the good times continue with a feast. Mexican staples like guacamole ($14) and queso ($12) are paired with burgers like the Texas BBQ Burger ($22), a half-pound Angus burger patty with bacon, onion rings, brisket, jalapeños, jack Cheddar, red cabbage slaw and honey-chipotle bbq sauce. Options for a meat-free dinner include cauliflower ($19) or vegetable enchiladas ($24).

More info 631-620-3700, babylon.delfuegorestaurant.com