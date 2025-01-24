New York hospital association prepares medical facilities after ICE directive by President Donald Trump

Hospitals on Long Island and in the region are gearing up for the potential arrival of immigration officers now that these sites are no longer largely off-limits to enforcement actions.

The Greater New York Hospital Association recently sent its members, which total close to 280 facilities, guidance to help them prepare for the change.

It includes questions and answers about warrants and subpoenas, a suggested memo for the public and advice on dealing with assertive officers.

"Like all law enforcement officers, ICE agents take their work seriously and are trained to obtain information," one section reads. "They may use persuasion and even intimidation at times. When dealing with any law enforcement agent, it is important to be professional and calm."

The hospital association suggests its members designate a hospital liaison, preferably in-house counsel, to take the lead when immigration officers show up at the facility. It notes that, in general, only a warrant signed by a judge requires hospitals to allow ICE agents to enter nonpublic areas. If an ICE agent says a patient needs to be arrested to avoid imminent harm or risk, "the hospital may decide to cooperate with ICE. But remember, without a judicial warrant, cooperation is not required."

Sign up for the Health newsletter Get the latest stories every week about health and wellness, covering topics from medicine and mental health to updates on the coronavirus and new research. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump discontinued a policy enacted under President Barack Obama that labeled hospitals, schools, houses of worship and other sites as sensitive locations. Immigration enforcement agents were discouraged from making raids at those sites except in certain circumstances.

In a Jan. 20 memo to top officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman explained the policy was rescinded and urged law enforcement officers to use discretion and a "healthy dose of common sense."

Long Island health care systems declined to comment Friday about the order.

Some public health and immigration advocates fear the change will prevent people who need health care from seeking it.

"Eliminating protections for sensitive locations like hospitals will deter people from seeking essential medical care, putting their individual health at risk and jeopardizing public health," said Dr. Katherine Peeler, medical adviser at the New York-based Physicians for Human Rights, in a statement on the group’s website.

The guidance includes detailed flow charts and a matrix that explains which legal documents require compliance from the hospital and which do not.

For example, hospital staff is not required to comply with a warrant or subpoena signed by an official of ICE, as opposed to a judge.

"We hope ICE will continue to exercise discretion when it comes to hospitals and health care facilities," Brian Conway, senior vice president of communications for the hospital association, said in an email to Newsday. "If ICE or other law enforcement agencies do show up, there are established practices for interacting with them. Our hospital staff are consummate professionals, and their number one concern is that the delivery of safe, high-quality care is not interrupted, and that every person inside a hospital feels as comfortable as possible being there."

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to an email sent to its media office by Newsday.