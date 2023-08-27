Stunned mourners at services for 4 killed in East Massapequa crash

Inside a Brooklyn funeral home Sunday, mourners stared in disbelief as photos of a father, his two children and his granddaughter — all killed in a crash earlier this month in East Massapequa — flashed across two screens near four open coffins.

Many of those gathered at the Harmony Funeral Home on Clarendon Avenue wiped away tears, hugged and prayed for Patrice Huntley, 60, of Flushing, his children Jeremiah, 10 and Hannah, 12, and his 6-year-old granddaughter, Chantel Solomon. The program at Sunday's services identified Hannah as 12. Nassau Police had previously given her age as 13.

Tasheba Huntley-Hamilton, who lost her children, Jeremiah and Hannah, and her step-granddaughter, Chantel, struggled to remain composed but at times, also broke down.

"I just saw too much and I'm on overload. I'm in shock," Huntley-Hamilton said.

She and others had rallied around the youngest victim, Chantel, who had initially survived the collision and was hospitalized, only to die less than a week later.

“This is just terrible,” said Jahmeel Ibraheem, Tasheba Huntley-Hamilton’s uncle. "All of them gone like this."

Huntley-Hamilton's two other children survived the crash and attended the service. Her daughter, Briennna Peoples, 18, attended in a wheelchair due to injuries suffered in the crash, Ibraheem said.

Huntley-Hamilton's 14-year-old son, David Huntley, managed to survive the impact without serious injuries after a passerby cut the air bags, she had previously said.

The family had been out to get ice cream Aug. 6 and were stopped at a red light on Sunrise Highway in East Massapequa when, authorities said, a driver allegedly impaired by drugs, Michael Deangelo, smashed into the back of their SUV. Police previously said a video recorder showed Deangelo was traveling at speeds up to 120 mph.

He was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and faces a possible homicide charge, the Nassau County District Attorney's Office has said. Current changes also include vehicular manslaughter, assault, driving while impaired by drugs and reckless driving. Deangelo's lawyer has maintained his client's innocence.

Karl Seman, the Garden-City based attorney for Deangelo, previously told Newsday that Deangelo cried at his hospital arraignment when he first learned about the fatalities.

"Not every crash is a result of criminal liability. It is tragic beyond words. He’s presumed innocent and no evidence presented to presume otherwise," Seman said.

The children were each inside matching white caskets with gold trim and Patrice Huntley lay inside a bronze coffin.