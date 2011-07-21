Lohan's lack of counseling irks judge

Lindsay Lohan attended a scheduled progress report at a Los Angeles court Thursday in which Judge Stephanie Sautner chastised the actress for foot-dragging on community service and for not yet enrolling in psychological counseling as required by the terms of her probation.

Sautner confirmed that Lohan, 25, has properly enrolled in a "shoplifters alternative" course and has paid all fines in connection with her no-contest plea in a January jewelry theft. The hearing was streamed live on several websites.

The judge expressed consternation, however, that Lohan has only completed four days' worth of her scheduled 35 days of community service at Los Angeles' Downtown Women's Center.

Lohan's attorney, Shawn Holley, reminded the judge that no service was to be done during Lohan's 35-day house arrest. Sautner reiterated that the "Mean Girls" star needed to complete all service within her scheduled year, saying, "I don't want to hear, 'Sorry, I was on the set of the John Gotti movie.' "

Most troubling to the judge was Lohan's lack of enrollment in psychological counseling. Noting group therapy was impractical due to concerns over fellow patients selling session information, Sautner gave Lohan 21 days to enroll in one-on-one counseling or her probation will be revoked.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Holley said Lohan had been seeing a psychiatrist at UCLA until terminating for financial reasons.

Meanwhile, Lohan was sued Thursday for $1 million for an alleged assault on an employee of the California rehab center where the actress spent three months in treatment for drug and alcohol abuse, Reuters reports.