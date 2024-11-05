Live Election Day updates
Here are the latest election updates from Long Island and around the country. Check back regularly for more.
Voting underway on Long Island
Election Day voting is underway as Long Islanders cast ballots for president, a U.S. Senator, Congress members, state legislators, local judges and some town board positions, as well as to help decide a statewide proposition that would protect abortion rights.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m.
In both Nassau and Suffolk, eager voters arrived to their polling sites before sunrise, waiting for the doors to open at 6 a.m.
At least 25 people were lined up at Birchwood Inter School in South Huntington, many donning jackets, coats, and thermoses in hand to stand in low 50s temperatures as the sun began to rise.
Robert Verrastro, 80, of Melville, arrived at the school at 5:30 a.m. to cast his vote for Donald Trump, describing the candidate as the better “of the two."
Teacher Lauren Mendelsohn, 43, and her husband Brian Mendelsohn, 46, both of Melville, was one of the many professionals voting before a workday. She described her voting experience as "excellent and easy."
By 6:40 a.m. the lines became non-existent outside the school after the first wave of people had finished voting.
Ari and Lee Meller, both 32, said they voted within four minutes.
“They run it really well here,” said Ari Meller, a school social worker.
The married couple said they voted Democrat across the board.
“I'm hoping that we end up with a candidate who cares about reproductive rights and women's rights,” said Ari Meller.
In Cedarhurst, a line of about 20 voters stretched out the front doors of Lawrence High School as polls opened at 6 a.m. The line moved quickly and the process inside was smooth, voters said.
David Campbell, 57, of Cedarhurst, said he didn’t want to “get stuck waiting in line” and decided to cast his vote ahead of the morning rush hour.
Josh Klein, 32, of Woodmere, was among the first people to vote at the site Tuesday morning,
He portrayed the current administration as “weak” on foreign policy and said he voted for Trump.
Election officials say a big turnout is expected following record early voting since Oct. 26 and a weather forecast that calls for an usually warm and sunny day.
A voter can find his or her polling site through the state Board of Elections portal at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/.
Where are Trump and Harris?
Trump spent the very early hours of Election Day in Michigan, where he wrapped up a late-night rally in Grand Rapids. The Republican candidate plans to spend the day in Florida, where he is expected to vote in person — despite previously saying he would vote early. He’s scheduled to hold a campaign watch party in Palm Beach on Tuesday night.
Harris plans to attend an election night party at Howard University in Washington, a historically Black university where she graduated with a degree in economics and political science in 1986 and was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
Aside from Howard, she has no public schedule announced for Election Day.
Harris said Sunday that she had “just filled out” her mail-in ballot and it was “on its way to California.”
What you need to know to cast your vote
It's Election Day.
If you want to see which candidates are on your ballot, learn about where they stand on the issues or just organize your ballot before heading to the polls, click here to check out Newsday's Voters Guide.
Gen Z voters discuss being eligible to vote for the first time
